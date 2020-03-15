Some 10,330 people who returned from the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have been placed under quarantine in the Turkish capital Ankara and Konya province, reports said Sunday.
The Minister of Youth and Sports said that the pilgrims will be placed in student residences specifically designated for the quarantine.
The decision was announced a day after Turkey confirmed the sixth coronavirus case in an individual who returned from Umrah.
