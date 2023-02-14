Miracles prevail on the ninth day of earthquakes, which hit Türkiye’s southern region. A boy aged 17 was rescued alive on Tuesday some 198 hours after the disaster, in the province of Kahramanmaraş.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Nearly 238,500 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). More than 158,000 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD also said.

A total of 9,401 foreign personnel from 77 countries are currently working in the field, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It also said 99 countries have offered assistance thus far, and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams.