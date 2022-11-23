A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's Düzce which was felt throughout the region including in Istanbul, in the middle of the night on Wednesday, waking and frightening residents less than 10 days after the country held nationwide earthquake drills to mark 23rd anniversary of the tragic 1999 earthquake of Düzce which had lasted for 30 seconds and killed 710 people.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) tweeted on its official account that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake's epicenter was located in Düzce's Gölyaka district and struck at 4:08 a.m., while the magnitude was later revised to 6.0 by the Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

Düzce Mayor Faruk Özlü confirmed that there were no reported deaths, and that the earthquake caused a power outage in the province. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also confirmed that there were no casualties reported as he extended his well wishes to those affected. He noted that emergency services were on alert and that teams were continuing to survey the affected region.

A frightened residents sits outside her home after Düzce-centered earthquake hit during the night, in Eskişehir, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

For most locals it was a scary moment that reminded them of past disasters. On Nov. 12, 1999, Düzce was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679.

Düzce earthquake came after the Aug. 17, 1999 earthquake that hit Türkiye's northwestern city of Izmit, and killed 18,373 people and injured 23,781 with its 7.6 magnitude tremor, according to official figures from AFAD.