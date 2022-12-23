A copy of the Torah, estimated to be around 700 years old, was seized by provincial gendarmerie teams in the Bulancak district of Giresun on Thursday.

Acting on a tipoff about the manuscript's sale, gendarmerie teams detained a person identified by the initials I.M.P. who wanted to sell the historic relic for $1.5 million. During the interrogation at the District Gendarmerie Command, it was revealed that the suspect brought the 700-year-old Torah from Istanbul to the Bulancak district of Giresun to sell it.

The 700-year-old copy of the Torah seized in Giresun, Türkiye on Dec. 22, 2022. (AA Photo)

It was reported that the Torah manuscript has been handed over to the Giresun Museum Directorate and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.