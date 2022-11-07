The death of two high school students riding an e-scooter in the southern Turkish city of Antalya in October has brought the vehicle into the spotlight again.

The case triggered a debate about e-scooters and necessary safety measures, forcing the government to impose regulations. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu stressed that government regulations have been issued to address the issue, however, riders do not comply and thus "we have to increase the measures," he explained.

According to experts, the number of people requiring major surgery as a result of e-scooter accidents has significantly increased in recent years. Dr. Semih Baghaki, an associate professor of aesthetic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine, said that scooter accidents are a common occurrence. Noting that some people have even lost their vision by breaking their eye sockets, he said the majority of scooter-related patients are between the ages of 20 and 40 and most frequently report injuries to their hands, arms, head and neck.

Fatal accidents involving e-scooters in Istanbul and other Turkish provinces have sparked several discussions, prompting young people who frequently use scooters to speak to the media as the government stepped in to stop more accidents. Despite the frequent accidents, the majority of young people claimed that scooters are their preferred mode of transportation since they can get where they need to be faster without entering traffic. In addition, there were individuals who believed that phosphorescent vests would be helpful in preventing accidents, particularly those that might happen at night, and those who urged motorists to be more patient.

Ela Erdem says she rides an e-scooter because it saves time. "But it's risky," she admits. "I even tripped several times. In most cases, I favor it when I have to travel. I use the road if it is quiet; otherwise, I use the sidewalk. The scooter toppled on me once we were on the road because the back brake failed to hold. I nearly struck the ground with my head. People around assisted me after I fell badly. Now I closely inspect the brakes before I ride," she explained.

Another scooter rider, Cemre Aydın, says she makes an effort to operate the scooter carefully and stay on the bike route. "Since it wouldn't be useful, I didn't wear a vest. I fell when the scooter's wheels slid into a crack in the tram's tracks. My knee was hurt, luckily, no serious injuries," she said, adding that she still uses e-scooters as they are faster and shorten the distance.

According to current laws, e-scooters can only be used on bicycle lanes and by those who are at least 15 years old. Currently, anyone can rent a scooter by registering for the application using prepaid bank cards easily purchased in markets but soon the option to travel for three hours for a charge of TL 70 will be removed for those under the age of 15. Those caught violating the regulations regarding e-scooters can be subject to fines of up to $33 (TL 314).

Professor Mustafa Ilıcalı, director of the transportation systems research center at Istanbul Commerce University, recommended using technological measures to restrict scooter use among children under the age of 15. Listing a few options to prevent underage drivers and accidents, he said: "Installing a weight sensor and fingerprint system could stop this infraction. Instead of utilizing the walkway, scooters should have their own road that is strictly regulated. Accidents will happen more frequently if we remain careless. This infraction ought to be avoided via new methods, technology, education, and inspection," he said.

Scooters have been on the agenda due to frequent accidents in recent months. Although regulations are in place and new ones are being introduced to prevent accidents, e-scooter users, particularly those under the age of 15, find different ways to violate the rules. Ilıcalı acknowledges that scooters are a vital form of transportation but also stressed the large risks. "We also put a scooter in this complex traffic, and the body of the scooter is the driver's body, so the likelihood of surviving in an accident is minimal. Therefore, it is necessary to take basic precautions," he warned.