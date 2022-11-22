Farmers carelessly leaving agri-plastic waste in the fields in Türkiye's southern Çukurova region, one of the country's important centers of agricultural production, has become a chronic issue for the local ecosystem, a local researcher says.

The use of agri-plastic exceeds 400,000 tons annually, according to associate professor Sedat Gündoğdu, a lecturer in the department of fisheries basic sciences at Çukurova University. He claimed that farmers leave the plastic they use in the fields and 90% of that ends up affecting the environment because there aren't enough efforts to collect the waste. According to Gündoğdu, waste like plastic crates, drip irrigation pipes, pesticide packaging and greenhouse covers can become microplastics, contaminate water supplies, reach our tables through the food chain and endanger human health.

Gündoğdu pointed out that agricultural practices account for the majority of land-based plastic waste and explained that chemical-containing plastic trash harms crops. "There is a large buildup of plastic in the soil as a result of some farmers not collecting this waste. Some farmers often burn this waste or use it as a wintertime heat barrier against frost. As a result, the poison gets into the air as well. Hence, an increase in inspection frequency and a revision of the rules are required," he emphasized.

"Farmers should receive instructions on plastic trash pollution," according to Cemal Ata Türker, who reacted to his coworkers who left plastic waste in his field. "Imagine this garbage turns into microplastic and contaminates the lettuce in the field and you consume it as salad," he added.

"Unfortunately, these farmers leave this waste in the fields and make excuses for not having enough time or being paid enough. They must collect that trash as part of their duty. I suggest implementing a deposit system for waste collection since companies offering them a deposit will motivate the farmer to recycle," he said.

Farmer Ali Cengiz said that he felt very sad for the country when he sees the pollution in the fields and emphasized the importance of collecting waste to raise a healthy generation.