An Azerbaijani citizen named Server Beşirli won millions of hearts with his heart-touching photograph in which he could be seen rushing to help the earthquake victims in his car with a Turkish flag on top. His actions speak volumes about his endearment of the Turkish nation.

The photograph, where the man can be seen driving his decrepit 1981 model car loaded with several mattresses on the roof, bags of clothing and boxes on the open trunk, made the rounds on social media. Living in a shack himself, Beşirli loaded all he had into his car and drove to deliver the aid to a special center created for the aid collection in the capital Baku.

“We know what it is like to be homeless in the cold of winter. This is the least we could do to keep them warm,” he told the Ilhas News Agency (IHA).

The photo of his car garnered attention on social media where citizens lauded his efforts, saying that his gesture will inspire so many others. Beşirli is one of the Azerbaijani citizens who were displaced from Lachin in the Karabakh region, which had been long under Armenian occupation.

“We brought as many clothes, quilts and mattresses as we could. Now that enough clothes are donated, hopefully, we will bring food aid tomorrow," he said.

"We sat together with my cousins on the day of the earthquake in Türkiye and decided altogether to help the brotherly country," Beşirli told Anadolu Agency (AA) separately.

"Some stuff we collected from my uncles' families. My grandmother lives in the dormitory, she also provided aid. Also, some neighbors brought stuff to support the Turkish people," he explained.

"We perceive it as our duty to support the people of Türkiye. We (Azerbaijan and Türkiye) are two states but one nation. We did what is necessary to be done. We do it and will continue doing so," he added.

"This is a natural disaster. It is an inevitable incident. May Allah grant patience to people. My condolences go to the Turkish nation," Beşirli added.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı on Thursday called Beşirli and thanked him in the name of Türkiye.

“After the earthquakes in our country, I called our brother Server Beşirli, who became a symbol of the solidarity of all Azerbaijan and thanked him on behalf of our country and nation. My big-hearted brother!” Bağcı tweeted.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Türkiye and Syria, an area home to over 13.5 million people, early Monday morning.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to stay. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

Aerial footage from over the earthquake zone in Türkiye revealed entire neighborhoods of highrises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.

International support, including significant support from Azerbaijan, has poured into Türkiye.

At least 725 rescue personnel from Azerbaijan have traveled to Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş region, along with a range of relief equipment and supplies.

They have saved at least 44 people, including nine children, and recovered 164 bodies, the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Azerbaijani medical personnel, in cooperation with the Turkish Health Ministry and military, have performed 10 surgeries in the affected areas and examined 98 earthquake victims, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry also announced it has set up collection points where military personnel and their families can donate relief goods that will be sent to Türkiye.

Since Monday, Azerbaijan has sent seven planes carrying personnel and humanitarian aid to Türkiye, according to the state news agency Azertac.

Twenty truckloads of humanitarian aid carrying tents, beds, power generators, clothing, tables, chairs, towels and other supplies were also dispatched to help the earthquake victims.