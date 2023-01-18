Temperatures lingering above seasonal norms may lead to a decline in bee populations, as it creates an environment for viruses and bacteria and pushes bees to lay eggs earlier, according to an expert working at a research center in Türkiye's northwestern Düzce.

"If air temperatures follow their current course, it would create an environment for viruses and bacteria that will harm bees, and we may experience rapid losses," said Dr. Meral Kekeçoğlu, head of the Beekeeping Research, Development and Application Center (DAGEM), at Düzce University.

"We are currently experiencing air temperatures reaching 15 to 16 degrees Celsius (59 to 60.8 degrees Fahrenheit). It is scientifically proven that when temperatures reach this level, bees attempt to leave the hive and collect pollen," the doctor said while speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Noting that there should be heavy snowfall in the region this season Kekeçoğlu went on to say they observed that bees bring pollen pellets which broods are fed with, adding, "the bees begin to lay eggs with the illusion of ‘spring’s arrival.’"

"This is what we biologically do not want at all," she stressed.

Touching on the makeshift precautions taken by beekeepers, Kekeçoğlu said: "According to what we hear, some beekeepers put the colonies in cold storage."

"It is not possible for those who are doing large-scale beekeeping to find very large warehouses," she said.

Noting that both scientists and beekeepers have great concerns about climate change, she said "these climatic and undesirable temperatures can also expose bees to various diseases. Bacteria and viruses can survive in certain temperature conditions."

Highlighting the fact that global warming is a worldwide issue, she said it is difficult to find solutions to the problems stemming from it. Kekeçoğlu also said the proposed solutions put forward all over the world to fight climate change and global warming are not short-term and that all people should be more sensitive about this subject.