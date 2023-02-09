U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his country's support after earthquakes struck Türkiye and its neighbors. "On behalf of the American people, our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria," Biden said during an event in the state of Wisconsin. "The death toll is rising. It's one of the worst earthquakes in that region in over 100 years. And we mourn the loss of so many lives, and we offer our deepest condolences," he added.

The American president also hailed the efforts of rescue teams in pulling out people from under the rubble.

"The earthquake was incredibly powerful, with significant aftershocks and a second quake. But you see dads and moms pulling little babies out from underneath the rubble. So many people dying. And our thoughts are also with the survivors who've been torn apart by this tragedy," he said.

Biden also said he called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan immediately after the quakes, and that the U.S. offered its full support to Türkiye.