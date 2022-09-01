Shamima Begum, one of the three girls who made the headlines in 2015 for traveling together from the United Kingdom to Syria to join the terrorist group Daesh was aided by a man working for Canadian intelligence, according to media reports.

Turkish broadcaster A Haber already confirmed the claim back in 2015, while Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said the Syrian man who helped Begum and others was working for the intelligence service of a country “that is a member of the international coalition” against Daesh.

Begum emerged years later as a detainee in a detention camp for Daesh members in northeastern Syria years later while the fate of two other girls is known, though one is believed to have been killed in an airstrike in 2016.

BBC published a report on Wednesday on files seen by BBC correspondents, which reportedly showed that an “intelligence agent” for Canada who smuggled her into Syria has shared details of Begum’s passport details with Canada and smuggled other British nationals seeking to join Daesh into Syria.

The man, identified as Mohammed al-Rasheed, was detained in Türkiye in 2015. A Haber has released the footage showing the man speaking to the girls in a Turkish town near the border before the trio board a vehicle to cross into Syria. The footage, captured by a hidden camera by Rashed, recorded in Gaziantep, a Turkish province bordering Syria, shows Rashed welcoming the girls as they exit a taxicab. He tells them they will be in Syria "within an hour" as they carry their bags to another vehicle and adds that he will not go with them.

Begum told an upcoming podcast for BBC that the man had organized the entire trip from Türkiye to Syria and “helped a lot of people come in.”

A senior intelligence officer has confirmed to the BBC that Rasheed was providing information to Canadian intelligence while smuggling people to Daesh. The BBC reported that it had obtained a dossier on Rasheed that contains information gathered by law enforcement and intelligence, as well as material recovered from his hard drives, which provide extraordinary detail about how he operated. He told authorities that he had gathered information on the people he helped into Syria because he was passing it to the Canadian embassy in Jordan, according to BBC.

Rasheed told Turkish interrogators that he was trying to apply for asylum in Canada and contacted the country’s embassy in Jordan in 2013. He claimed he was promised Canadian citizenship if he collected information about the activities of Daesh and pass it on to Canadian officials. A Canadian Security Intelligence Service spokesperson told BBC that he could not "publicly comment on or confirm or deny the specifics of CSIS investigations, operational interests, methodologies or activities.”

Meanwhile, a new book by Richard Kerbaj, a former correspondent of the Sunday Times, claims the United Kingdom conspired with Canada to cover up the role of CSIS in the case. “The Secret History of the Five Eyes,” published on Wednesday, says Canada privately admitted its involvement only when it feared being exposed after Rashed was arrested and asked the British to cover up its role.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that the country’s intelligence service is “bound by strict rules” and that “rigorous oversight mechanisms” are in place, according to media outlets. “We expect that those rules be followed,” Trudeau said, adding that his government would “look at further steps if necessary.”

The case of three girls, at the height of Türkiye’s endeavor to stop the flow of foreign fighters into neighboring Syria, became a point of contention between London and Ankara. Seeking to dodge responsibility, British police had claimed that they notified Turkish authorities immediately after the girls arrived in Istanbul, while Turkish officials said the notice came three days later. The then-British Prime Minister David Cameron had blamed Turkish Airlines, the country's national carrier, for allowing the girls to board the flight to Istanbul. The carrier responded with a statement, pointing out that it was the British security forces' task to screen travelers and that the girls boarding the flight was legal.