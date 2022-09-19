A group of British converts to Islam visited Konya, the central Turkish province better known as the place where world-famous Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi spent most of his life. The visit was part of a project called “Experience Islam in Konya,” jointly organized by Cambridge Central Mosque, the municipality of Konya and Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (DIB).

Ten Muslims got acquainted with locals and visited historical and religious sites in the province, which was once the capital of the powerful Anatolian Seljuk state.

The visitors, all from diverse backgrounds, were chosen after interviews back in Britain for the project, which seeks to familiarize them with daily life in a Muslim country. Theology experts also accompanied the group, teaching new converts the basics of Islam while the group also had an opportunity to see the examples of Islamic art in Konya.

Ali Öge, the mufti of Konya, said they organized an eight-day tour for their foreign visitors. “We organize tours for our brothers and sisters who recently converted to Islam in the United States and Europe. They also attend courses here on Islamic arts, history, civilization, hadith and tafsir (interpretation of the holy book Quran). We see our guests are pleased with what they experienced here,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

Philip Collins, a 50-year-old convert from Nottingham, was among the guests. He said becoming a Muslim changed “many things” in his life. A real estate manager, Collins said he had everything but felt like something was “missing” in his life. “I met some Muslims in Nottingham and I was curious about their religion. They gave me a Quran. I have always been a skeptic (about religion) but the Quran convinced me. I found the right path,” Collins, who converted to Islam about 18 months ago told AA. Collins said he was impressed with Türkiye, especially seeing how people rushed to the mosques at the times of prayers. “Seeing traces of Islam here in Konya is wonderful. This program taught me a lot about Islam,” he said.

Louisa Isabelle Fenton, a teacher, said she studied Islam for a long time before embracing it. “I was impressed with the kindness and respect of Muslims around me and about two years ago, I converted to Islam. My family never opposed my choice,” she said. Fenton said she was lucky to visit Konya and happy to have a chance to meet the “Muslim ummah (community).” “I am moved by the hospitality we had here,” she said.

Timothy Masters converted to Islam three months ago but he says it was the result “of a process of more than 20 years.”

“I had seen the signs (to persuade me to embrace Islam) but I never fully embraced it. My Muslim friends helped me to embrace it. I finally had the spiritual peace,” he said about his conversion.