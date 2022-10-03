Lake Akşehir in the central Turkish province of Konya considerably shrank this year and now resembles a steppe, where some shepherds are now grazing their animals in places where the water was 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) deep four months ago. The lake was a source of livelihood for people from the surrounding villages who used to engage in fishing and reed production. But now the lake feeds their animals.

Attracting attention with its dry appearance, the lake is located within the borders of the central Anatolian provinces of Afyon and Konya and has become a place where only animals are being grazed.

Mustafa Sakallı, 61, a resident who lives in the Yeniköy district of Konya province's Akşehir, herds 170 cattle, including his own animals, on the dried-up lake bed.

"It was filled with water up to 1.5 meters in the spring," he said.

Sakallı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the current situation of the lake is heartbreaking for them.

Describing that he was used to the withdrawal of the water from Akşehir Lake, Sakallı further added: "The lake was filled with water up to 1.5 meters in spring. The grass conditions here are good, our animals are fed. People from the surrounding villages also benefit from the lake. They used to earn money from it. When the water receded, this place turned into a pasture. Now, the lake feeds our animals."

"There was a good amount of water in the spring, we were hopeful," he added.

Sakallı stated that agricultural activities from deep water wells in the vicinity and the lack of precipitation – linked to climate change – have resulted in the drought.

"This winter, snow and rain proved to be good. It filled the lake and we were hopeful, but a sudden change in weather and lack of rain for the last four-five months has caused stress among the residents. I hope the rains fall and the lake will regain its former state," he explained.