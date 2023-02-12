Among the numerous places such as hotels, dormitories and schools located across Türkiye that opened their doors for survivors from the earthquake-affected zone, two churches in Mersin and Dıyarbakir also mobilized their means to provide the help needed.

After the earthquake that affected 10 provinces centered in Kahramanmaraş, arrivals to Mersin continue. While earthquake victims were hosted in hotels, facilities, guesthouses and houses, Mersin Greek Orthodox Church opened its doors by turning into a dormitory along with the launch of an aid campaign for those in need.

"Our biggest need right now is shelter. Because we can host those who come here for two days," Father Coşkun Teymur said.

Coming from Hatay's Samandağ district with his wife and two children, Yusuf Geçgin, 29, who took shelter in the church, recalled the bad moments at the time of the earthquake.

"Thank God, we got out safely. We stayed in the car for a few days, and aftershocks continued. Then we came here. Our only consolation is that our children are good,'' he noted.

On the other hand, Father Coşkun Teymur, the spiritual leader of the Mersin Greek Orthodox Church, explained that through their efforts they have evacuated about 500 people from the earthquake-affected area so far.

“We have taken measures to alleviate their suffering. For those who want to leave the city, we arranged buses and sent them to the region. We have been able to evacuate 500 people so far. We have mobilized all the means we could. We immediately turned the church into a dormitory. We are here 24 hours a day. Our kitchen is operational, we are serving hot food. We also sent food, clothing and cleaning materials for our brothers and sisters who could not leave their homes,'' he noted.

The other church, Mar Petyun Keldani Catholic Church, which was built in the 17th century and located in the Sur district of Diyarbakır, started to serve those affected by the earthquake after completing the necessary preparations. The church officials have stated they would provide any type of assistance required by the earthquake survivors. In the church, which has a guest room over it, the hall where rituals are held will be allocated for sheltering earthquake victims, if needed.

Rima Yuvarlak, whose house was badly damaged in Hatay, started living in the church room in Diyarbakır, where she came with her daughter. Stating that they had a very difficult time and they are still in shock, Yuvarlak stated that all the facilities were provided in the church and said, "I came to Diyarbakır yesterday and I sought refuge in the church. Here they provide us with every opportunity. We have been through very difficult times, may God help us! Our lives are gone, our people are dead. It is a very difficult thing, we cannot explain it and we are still in shock. God help all people.''

Maria Karadayı, who works as a volunteer at the church, shared that their doors are open to all earthquake victims. ''We help those who stay here. We had such a tragic event. We meet the needs of those who come here, such as blankets, accommodation, food, while we are close to them,” Karadayı said.

Mim Yavuz Binbay, president of the Social Service, Rehabilitation and Adaptation Center Association for Victims of Torture and Violence (Sohram-Der), said that they contacted Keldani Foundation President Yusuf Karabulut after the earthquake.

“We initially formed three volunteer teams to participate in the search and rescue efforts. We mobilized to supply the basic needs of our brothers and sisters who were affected by the earthquake, whose houses were destroyed, and who could not be accommodated. Some of our brothers and sisters opened their doors for the victims, and we placed some of them there,'' Binbay highlighted.

The decision to open Mar Petyun Church for the victims was a decision taken in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Binbay noted saying that ''all citizens should unite as a family to overcome this disaster and heal the wounds.''

''Just as the doors of our mosques are open, our churches are also open. We would like to state that the house of God is open to all our brothers and sisters who need His mercy,” he concluded.