The COVID-19 track and tracing teams in Turkey’s eastern province Tunceli continue their work even in rural areas where the winter brought snow as high as 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), while temperatures often drop to a chilly minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Coronavirus cases in the province have dropped by 80%, while some districts have been declared free of the virus. But with the arrival of the snow, many villages got cut off, making it harder for the teams to reach patients isolating in their homes.

Over 50 tracing teams and more than 100 health care professionals brave the snow and walk for kilometers on end when the snow ambulance cannot go any further.

Dr. Ece Esma Türkel said in an interview with Demirören News Agency (DHA) that she is proud to stomp through the snow in the fight against the coronavirus. “We try to carry out our orders as best as we can. The number of cases has dropped considerably to the measures taken, our tracing efforts and the weekend curfews,” she said, adding that citizens should not stop taking the measures seriously.

“At times the snow is 2 meters high and the temperatures drop below 20 degrees. Our request from the citizens is to inform us without an exception about the people they were in contact with.”

Tracing team member Mahsum Bal said that they have been tracking and tracing for the last six months, sometimes without a break or day off.

“We are in a good position in terms of the number of cases, but our struggle has changed with the snowfall,” he said, stating that they not only fight the coronavirus but also against the extreme weather. Reiterating that many health care professionals around the world and in Turkey have lost their lives, he asked that everyone be a little more patient, calling on them to continue wearing their masks, respect social distancing and maintain hygiene.