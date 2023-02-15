Countries, including Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and France established field hospitals for earthquake victims in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep and Adıyaman provinces, respectively.

Azerbaijan on Wednesday established the first of two field hospitals in Kahramanmaraş region, the epicenter of the powerful Feb. 6 twin quakes.

"Our hospital has four departments. After admission and initial examination, the patient is sent to the relevant department," Gurban Eyvazov, the head of the 10-bed facility, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The field hospital established by Azerbaijan in the Kahramanmaraş province, Feb. 15, 2023. (AA Photo)

The hospital has a laboratory, as well as a local anesthesia and surgery department, he said.

"We will build another hospital. There will be separate departments for orthopedics, pediatrics, and general surgery," Eyvazov said.

"We will stand by our brother Türkiye until our duty is done. We are one nation. You have always helped us in difficult times. We are always ready to support you and we will always be," he added.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, at least 745 rescuers and medical personnel have been working in Kahramanmaraş since Feb. 6.

Azerbaijani emergency staff have so far rescued 53 people alive and recovered nearly 700 bodies, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened a field hospital in the Gaziantep province.

The hospital, which began operating four days after twin earthquakes hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, employs 50 personnel with 15 doctors.

Large field hospital established by the United Arab Emirates in Gaziantep, Feb. 15, 2023. (AA Photo)

It has a 50-bed capacity with an operating room, emergency, intensive care, psychology, and family doctor sections.

Director Brig. Gen. Sarhan Al Neyadi told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his team came to the region on orders from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after the quakes.

"We are here to help our brothers and sisters who were affected by the devastating effect in the earthquake region. I offer my condolences to the families of the lost. We came here with a very large-capacity hospital that can help the earthquake victims medically. And we're going to help people," said Neyadi. "Doctors from Turkish hospitals also came here, we are working as a team in coordination with them. We continue to work as a single body. Our emergency also provides 24/7 service."

He said he visited the crisis management desk and saw how professional the crisis managers at the center are and how well they do their jobs.

"I believe that Turkey will overcome this disaster," he said.

France also inaugurated a field hospital in Adıyaman province's Gölbaşı district, which will be able to treat 100 patients on a daily basis.

The hospital will remain operational for at least 15 days, according to Herve Magro, the French ambassador to Türkiye.

French physicians are seen at the field hospital established in the Gölbaşı district in Adıyaman, Feb. 15, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"We will stay for as long as Turkish authorities want," he said.

The hospital has two operating rooms and a labor room with a staff of 15 doctors and 25 nurses, according to Isabella Arnaud, a surgeon.

On Feb. 6, two powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, centered in Kahramanmaraş and shaking nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

The death toll has now climbed over 35,400, with thousands more injured.