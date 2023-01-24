Work on the construction of Demirkapı Tunnel that will connect Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Anatolian regions has reached its last phase, as the tunnel is scheduled to open in May.

The 5-kilometer (3.11-mile) long tunnel that will connect the inner districts of Konya with the tourist hub Antalya has been constructed on the Antalya-Manavgat Ayrımı-Taşağıl-Derebucak highway.

The tunnel, which is set to serve vehicular traffic with 2x2 lanes, will shorten the distance between the two cities by 30 kilometers. It is built on a route known for its natural beauty, hence those traveling from Konya to Antalya will pass through the Gembos and Eynif plains and witness breathtaking sights.

Using the tunnel, which according to Ahmet Gülşen, the 13th regional director of highways, should be open this May and will enable citizens to experience a sudden transition from a continental climate to a Mediterranean one. While the northern slope of the Akdağ mountain separating the Mediterranean and Central Anatolia can be fully snow-covered, the southern slope can be covered with green textures simultaneously.

In other words, while there is rain or snow in Konya province, it can be sunny and hot on the other slope of Akdağ. Those who use this tunnel, which could likely be traversed in four minutes at a speed of 80 kph (50 mph) when opened to traffic, will feel the climatic difference within a short time.

With the tunnel, a total of TL 34 million (around $1.8 million) will likely be saved annually in terms of fuel expenses.

The road is also set to contribute to the transportation of commercial products to domestic and foreign markets as well as tourism. Demirkapi Tunnel, whose name derives from "Demirkapi" ("Iron Door") was extensively used by caravans in the past. On the route, there are approximately 4 kilometers of paved roads and passages, milestones and altars that date back to the Roman period. The curved pavement road descending to the valley from a height of approximately 1,800 meters (around 5,900 feet) draws attention with its unspoiled architecture.

Elaborating on the fact that the tunnel allows fast climate transitions, Gülşen who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) also pointed out that Turkish citizens will have the opportunity to travel below an altitude of 1,000 meters at Demirkapı, on the stated route.

"It will also save fuel and time. The road and tunnel construction have been completed. We have started with the lighting and ventilation, and will induct the tunnel into service in May," he said.