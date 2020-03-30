A Turkish-French baker and his family have been baking bread and delivering it to health personnel in the French city of Mulhouse to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family appealed to Emile Muller Hospital in the city to help its personnel, and the request was accepted, baker Faruk Beyaz told Anadolu Agency (AA).

They currently bake 150 loaves of bread and other baked goods daily for the hospital.

He noted that one of his family members, Beytullah Beyaz, tested positive for the virus and recovered after receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease named COVID-19, has so far infected 40,751 people and claimed 2,606 lives in France.

Over 741,000 people are infected, and more than 35,100 have died, with recoveries surpassing 156,800 in 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.