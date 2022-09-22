A patriarchal mindset still runs deep in Turkish society, as experts point out that divorced women are often at risk of exclusion from society. “A deeply entrenched saying, ‘you leave parents’ home in bridal dress and only return there in a shroud,’ lingers in most places,” Dr. Zehra Zeynep Sadıkoğlu, a sociology expert from the Istanbul University, says.

Divorces are on the rise in the country and official figures show they increased to 174,085 in 2021, from 136,570 in 2020, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). More than 33% of divorces occurred within the first five years of marriage, while the majority of divorces ended up with children’s custody handed to mothers.

Studies show divorces often push women to the fringes of society, experts say, putting more social pressure on them and, sometimes, discrimination.

Sadıkoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that despite regional differences, divorced women without financial independence “tend to keep a low profile to avert social pressure.” “In some places, women have to fight more against prejudice. In some cases, they are even viewed as a ‘threat’ by other women,” she says, pointing out the warped mindset that widows or divorced women may seduce married men. “They prefer isolating themselves from society because of the pressure, are more careful about their manners, what they dress and shun social events. They tend not to go home in late hours.”

“Women without economic security and low education levels mostly choose to be invisible,” she added. She says challenges are more for single mothers. “They face pressure like prejudice over their lack of care for their children (if they seek to socialize without the presence of their children).”

However, she acknowledges that divorces have been “more tolerable” recently. “Yet, although divorce is no longer a matter staining ‘honor’ in some places, mothers seeking divorce are forced to continue their marriage by social pressure which tells them that they have to continue the marriage for the sake of their children,” Sadıkoğlu says. “Women, anyway, have more difficulty making up their minds on divorce compared to men. They are afraid of losing their economic means and reaction from their social environment,” she says. “Rate of women’s participation in the workforce is around 30% and women often can have social security only through their husbands or fathers. So, divorce means economic insecurity for them,” she added.

Lawyer Fatma Bakırcı says divorce rates increased especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and women were now “less tolerant” toward problems stemming from their marriage. “Women with economic independence often make up their minds for divorce easier. If women are dependent on their husbands, they even tolerate domestic abuse and avert divorcing, because they have no other option,” she said.

Bakırcı also blames husbands in some divorces for threatening women by obtaining sole custody of their children. “Women are afraid of losing their children the most,” she says. She also points out to lengthy divorce process, which can take up to five years in difficult cases, although divorces are finalized in just one hearing if both sides agree.