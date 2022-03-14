An earthquake at a magnitude of 4,3 shook the eastern province of Adıyaman on Monday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.06 kilometers (4.4 miles), at 15:38 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was Çelikhan district, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Tremors were felt in nearby provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Malatya. Adıyaman Governor Mahmut Çuhadar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that no casualties or damage to buildings were reported so far while crews were checking the buildings in the town.

Adıyaman, a province with a population of more than 632,000 people, is among places lying on fault lines crisscrossing Turkey. In 2018, 13 people were injured in an earthquake in province’s Samsat district. The province neighbors Malatya, where four people died in a 2020 earthquake with an epicenter in Elazığ province. It was the biggest recent earthquake in the region and claimed 37 lives in Elazığ.