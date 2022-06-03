The Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change announced its latest figures regarding the revolutionary zero waste project that accelerated the country's recycling efforts at a time of climate change. Under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, who became the international face of the campaign, Turkey boasts of saving billions of liras and, more importantly, trees.

Since its inception in 2017, the project has given back more than $1.8 billion (TL 30 billion) to the economy that would typically have been wasted. In addition, it saved 265 million trees and prevented the emission of 3 million tons of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere that would further pollute the air in the country already grappling with the impact of climate change.

Zero waste is the main theme of Environment Week, observed between June 1 and June 7 for the first time, and the government hopes to raise more awareness about the issue with nationwide events celebrating recycling and other environment-friendly practices.

The project, coordinated by the ministry, was first implemented in government offices, with several ministries adopting the scheme by sorting out their waste at the source instead of random disposal. In five years, the number of public agencies and private companies adhering to the practice has reached 140,000. Figures by the ministry show the country's recycling rate, which was 13% when the project kicked off in 2017, was 25% in 2021. The ministry said in a written statement that its next goal was to bring it to 35% in 2023.

It also branched out to seas under the title of "zero waste blue" to save bodies of water from pollution through massive cleanup campaigns. As of 2022, the amount of maritime waste collected and delivered to proper disposal facilities reached about 134,000 tons.

The ministry said a drop in plastic bag usage also contributed to the reduction of plastic waste. In the three years since the government introduced a paid plastic scheme, use dropped by 65%, preventing some 550,000 tons of plastic waste, equivalent to a savings worth about $230 million (TL 3.8 billion). This, in turn, prevented more than 22,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Recycling in Rwanda

Turkey also promotes the zero waste campaign abroad. In the Rwandan capital of Kigali, the Yunus Emre Institute is teaching students to recycle waste into useful materials to protect the environment and generate wealth.

The initiative targeting students at the University of Rwanda and surrounding communities is being implemented through the Yunus Emre Institute Craft Days program.

Enes Karaçoban, an instructor and head of the Yunus Emre Institute Kigali, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that students were interested in the recycling program during a Turkish language lecture. The institute is happy about the initiative of students to protect the environment and the program focuses on raising awareness about the wealth in used materials such as paper, newspapers and plastics, Karaçoban said.

Materials produced from waste include flags, baskets and decorative products. Through the program, learners and the surrounding community will be trained on how to transform used materials into new products, he said. In doing so, it raises awareness of the overall goal of protecting the environment while generating income, he added.

The program is based on the general philosophy of improved waste management practice covering reducing, reusing and recycling. Initially, students will have eight learning sessions in three months, according to Karaçoban.

Trainers said the program has inspired youngsters to get involved in environmental conservation. The youth have started to take waste materials to the center and suggest different approaches to transforming them into useful products, said Karaçoban. "We hope those pioneer youth will serve as ambassadors of environment protection in their respective communities by raising awareness that instead of being a problem, waste material can be a source of wealth,” he added.

Taka Hubert Munguankwako, a student and trainer, said the institute decided to involve youth in transforming waste because they can be agents of change.

The Yunus Emre Institute is a worldwide nonprofit organization created by the Turkish government in 2007. Named after famous 14th-century poet Yunus Emre, it aims to promote the Turkish language and culture around the world. The branch was launched at the University of Rwanda in May.