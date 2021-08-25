A mobile phone operator, in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, donated 10,000 tablet computers to students and teachers in Turkey’s provinces hit by forest fires and floods. The distribution comes ahead of the start of the new school year on Sep. 6.

Turkcell said in a written statement that tablets are being provided to students and teachers in Adana, Antalya, Mersin, Osmaniye and Muğla provinces that were affected by forest fires, as well as in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartın in northern Turkey, provinces ravaged by floods.

Minister Mahmut Özer said they were working to heal the wounds the disasters left behind and they have already met all the needs of students and teachers working or studying in places hit by disasters, noting that they were providing free stationery materials, and now would deliver donated tablets. Turkcell CEO Bülent Aksu said they mobilized their resources to aid people affected by the floods and forest fires. “We made a small contribution to children and youth and we believe technological support is the best way for their educational gain. The tablets will help them to have easy access to online classes and to conduct research for their homework easily. Teachers will be able to communicate with their students better,” he said.