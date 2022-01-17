The Istanbul-based school chain NUN launched its program of digital undergraduate courses for students aged 13 and over, as well as for teachers and those who want to improve themselves in new fields of learning. The exclusively online program is provided by Turkish and foreign educators, with a focus on helping participants gain awareness in their academic and social lives while learning about many different branches of knowledge such as leadership, science, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The NUN Digital Schools will be online starting from Jan. 24, with courses taught by professor Elif Damla Arısan, Dr. Polen Koçak, Eton College Education and Training Director Jonnie Noakes, Council of International Schools (CIS) international education consultant Leo Thompson and writer Melih Tuğtağ. The application is available through www.nunkamplari.com

“In the past years, we brought together 638 students from different schools with expert trainers through the programs we carried out. It has been observed that there is a great interest in the program, which we aim to bring new perspectives to the participants by presenting a rich content, not only middle school and high school students but also all age groups,” Fatih Nida Üye, NUN Schools founder representative and board member, said.

Üye said they decided to expand their target audience this year, with more age groups.

“We aimed to provide a great development opportunity, especially for students and teachers who continue their education at different grade levels,” he said.

The program, originally organized during semester breaks and summer holidays, is divided into three periods this year, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4, from April 11 to April 15 and from June 20 to July 1.

“One of our principles and goals is to contribute to the lifetime success of everyone who receives formal education or participates through digital and other camp programs under this roof. It is possible to say that our students have come a long way through these programs they participated in. We hope that our project, which we continuously develop in line with the interest and satisfaction of the participants, will grow each term and will enable students to spend their semester and summer breaks more efficiently,” Üye said.

NUN Schools are one of the few educational institutions in Turkey that offers continuous International Baccalaureate (IB) education at various levels. Blending the IB education model with its own educational pedagogy and principles, the school chain strives to offer a unique education model.