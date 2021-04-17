Five hundred Ethiopian orphans received new clothes and shoes from a Turkish charity for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Saturday.

The distribution was organized by the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) in the capital Addis Ababa.

Cemil Alıcı, a religious services adviser at the Turkish Embassy, told Anadolu Agency that TDV has been conducting charity drives in Ethiopia during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan for the last 10 years.

"As in the past, this year's Ramadan gifts from Turkey will help these children enjoy their Eid with brand-new footwear and clothes," he said, adding that Turkey will continue to assist Ethiopians in need.

"We plan to expand our aid efforts to building schools, clinics and drinking water facilities all across Ethiopia over the coming years," Alıcı noted.

Hala Abrar, 10, was visibly delighted with the gifts.

"Now I feel I have someone who can do what my family used to do for me. I am happy and thankful," she told Anadolu Agency.

Eight-year-old Nurit Ahmedin said, "I will remember these gifts throughout my life."

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) is also planning to distribute aid to tens of thousands of people, including orphans in areas liberated from terrorist organizations in northern Syria during Ramadan.

The TDV will provide fast-breaking meals to 30,000 people, while the aid group will distribute food packages to 10,000 families and will distribute clothes to 2,000 orphans for Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.