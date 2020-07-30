Traditional Turkish patissiers are facing some hectic shifts as they try to meet the overwhelming demand ahead of the Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha.

Cold baklava, a unique version of Turkey’s most famous dessert, is among the people's favorite for Qurban Bayram. Sales increased by more than 60% during the lockdown and peaked before the bayram holiday.

Cold baklava is made with classic baklava dough and contains milk, sugar, pistachios and chocolate. The top is covered with bitter chocolate chips. It is especially popular during the summer heat.

In recent years, producers have started to export cold baklava to various locations around the world.

Baklava is a rich, sweet pastry featured in different cuisines cross the former Ottoman territories. It is made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped walnuts or pistachios and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Another traditional Turkish dessert, “burma,” a shredded wheat dessert with pistachio filling, is also a popular choice for Qurban Bayram.

A traditional dessert of southeastern Turkey, Burma. (DHA Photo)

A burma seller from southeastern Diyarbakır province told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they will prepare 500 trays of the dessert on the eve of the bayram, compared to the just 50 trays they usually do on regular days.