Enes Kanter, a well-known supporter of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), is rumored to be dating Ariana Rockefeller, the great-great-granddaughter of John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil.

TMZ reported on Jan. 21 that the 28-year-old Kanter – an NBA player and the so-called adopted son of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen the mastermind behind the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey – is dating the 38-years-old Rockefeller, who is a fashion designer.

The two were reported to have met on social media over animal rights advocacy and developed a relationship over the past few months. The new couple, although not reporting their relationship officially yet, is sharing posts together on Instagram while reportedly spending Kanter's NBA breaks together in New York.

Rockerfellers are known to be one of the world's most famous and rich families. David Rockefeller, a billionaire businessman who was the last of his generation in the famous Rockefeller family died at the age of 101 back in 2017. Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of John D. Rockefeller. With the passing of his elder siblings, Rockefeller was at the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts. He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank. Ariana is the daughter of Davis's son, David Rockefeller Jr.

Back in 2019, the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office drafted an extradition request and red notice, or international arrest warrant, for Kanter. In their request, the prosecutors cited Kanter's connection to senior FETÖ figures and his social media posts praising Gülen. Kanter is also accused of funding the group, which is already implicated in a string of crimes, from the coup attempt to illegal wiretapping and money laundering.

The Turkish passport of this self-styled "adopted" son of Gülen was already revoked, but he was able to fly back to the U.S. with the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security when he was stopped in Romania back in May 2017.

The indictment against Kanter adds that he has been a user of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app exclusively used for correspondence between FETÖ members. He has been summoned to testify on previous investigations, but Kanter has not returned to Turkey since FETÖ openly started a campaign to seize power in 2013.

In August 2016, Kanter tweeted that he would sacrifice his mother and father for Gülen, sparking controversy among his fans and the Turkish people.

FETÖ has a considerable presence abroad, particularly in the U.S., including private and charter schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group. The U.S. is home to a large community of Gülenists, including group leader Gülen. Gülen has lived in self-imposed exile on a secluded compound in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999. The U.S. is the target of most extradition requests. Turkey has sent seven extradition requests for Gülen to Washington but has seen little progress in his extradition.