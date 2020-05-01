Free taxi transportation service for health workers was launched Friday with the coordination with the Istanbul governorate and Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Health.

During the weekend curfew, 300 taxis will provide free transportation for health workers working in 50 public hospitals as part of the implementation by Istanbul’s Chamber of Taxi Drivers. As of May 4, the end date for the curfew, health workers will able to continue the practice by using the BiTaksi application after they receive official letters from chief physicians.

Speaking about the practice, Eyüp Aksu, the president of Istanbul’s Chamber of Taxi Drivers, said the drivers providing the free service are working on a voluntary basis. “If the health worker shows a document or identity card, our drivers will drive them to addresses they want. The practice will continue for three days for now, and we will do our best to continue this service during curfew days,” he said.

Naz Alibaşoğlu, a health worker who finished her shift and benefitted from the service, expressed her admiration for it. “We were suffering by waiting for hours for Metrobus. So it is very good for us. It would be better if it continues during the curfew,” she said.

Mehmet Taze, the taxi driver who provided a ride for Alibaşoğlu, said they are willingly working with the service. “It is worth it for our health workers,” Taze said.

Dr. Enes Uzeli from Istanbul’s Dr. Sadi Konuk Research and Training Hospital said he heard about the service a day ago and received a letter to benefit from it. “It has facilitated our job during curfew,” he said.