Local public health authorities have discovered that a spring whose water is attributed to healing qualities by locals in northern Türkiye contains arsenic, 27 times higher than the tolerable rate.

The Andon springs in the Black Sea province of Rize, whose source is in the village of Küçükçayır, were first tested in June by crews from the Health Directorate. Test results showed that the water contained more than 273 micrograms per liter of arsenic, far more than recommended tolerable level of arsenic in drinking water. Sulphate, sodium and manganese levels in the water were also found to be above consumable levels.

Authorities put up signs around fountains where the spring flows from, warning the public not to drink the water. It is unclear if anyone has been affected by the dangerous levels of arsenic from consuming the water. Still, the spring and connected fountains have long been popular spots visited by people seeking a cure for kidney stones, based on hearsay evidence.