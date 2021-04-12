The latest chapter in a string of webinars by Turkuvaz Media Group’s "InBusiness" magazine will be held Tuesday exploring the theme of health. “Health For All” – part of the yearlong Global Hope Festival that focuses on sustainability – will offer insights into the state of health at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts will discuss healthy and quality living on the webinar that will host prominent experts in their fields.

Topics set to be discussed at the online event include companies’ approach to health at the time of the pandemic, public health, vaccinations, access to health care, and work health and safety. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca is also scheduled to attend the event. Professor Cezmi Akdiş from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research will be the guest in a special session, which will be followed by a speech by Nurullah Atalan, director of Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay), a nonprofit devoted to fighting addictions.

The first panel discussion session of the webinar will delve into the future of health care and lessons learned from the pandemic. Professor Erhan Akdoğan, head of the Presidency of the Turkish Health Institutes (TÜSEB), Erdem Kumcu, an executive from Bayer and Dr. Arzu Köseli will attend the panel, along with Professor Aykut Özdarendeli, who heads a vaccine research center at Erciyes University that has set out to develop Turkey’s first locally-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Other participants include Ahmet Ahlatcı, CEO of Ahlatcı Holding, Aylin Yüksel Gençyürek, human resources director of Yaşar Holding, Unilever Turkey board member Melissa Gee Kee, Hayat Kimya human resources director Alper Tokalp and Türk Telekom Academy director Gülşen Kılıç. The attendees will discuss the concept of “healthy companies” and how to manage public and employee health during the coronavirus pandemic.