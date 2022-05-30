The Health Ministry made good on its promise to remove one of the two remaining COVID-19 mask mandates as the pandemic drastically receded. Starting on Monday, masks are no longer required while boarding mass transit, from buses to airplanes. Thus, hospitals are now the only places where wearing a protective mask is still required.

Masks have been mandatory in the country since the pandemic made its foray into Turkey in 2020. After ups and downs, the country appears to have overcome its struggle against the devastating infection which killed more than 97,000 people. Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the mask mandate would be lifted if the number of daily cases is below 1,000 for three consecutive days. Sunday was the last day and Koca announced the mask mandate decision on Twitter. "Masks are no longer mandatory, except for in hospitals. But after all this experience, we can keep our masks with us in crowded closed places, especially on public transportation," he said. The country lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate in April.

Turkey registered 864 new coronavirus infections over the past day, according to official data released on Sunday. The Health Ministry said two related deaths and 1,107 recoveries were also recorded, while 129,961 tests were done. To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147.72 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021. More than 528 million COVID-19 cases and over 6.28 million deaths have been reported in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, according to the U.S. Johns Hopkins University.

Not everyone was aware of the removal of the mask mandate in mass transit. In the country's most crowded city Istanbul, which once accounted for the majority of coronavirus cases in Turkey, some were still wearing masks while others enjoyed a ride with fewer restrictions. Some deliberately wore masks, fearing the infections may still be around.

Latif Mavzer, a bus passenger in Istanbul, told Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Monday as he traveled in a bus without a mask for the first time in years, said he supported the lifting of the mandate. "Most people were not observing it anyway. I was wearing it recently more out of respect for others fearing infections (than fearing being infected myself). People used to argue, fight each other when someone did not wear a mask. At least, I won't see such quarrels any more," he said.

Münire Belkuş, another passenger, was concerned about the decision. "This disease is not over yet. I see everyone going around and streets are more crowded. Everyone thinks it is over. People should remain cautious. I will do so," the masked passenger said. "People don't wear it but I see they are a risk. I see them coughing constantly in crowds. They are dangerous to others," she added.