Around 100 irregular migrants, who were pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek forces, were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command on Wednesday.

In Aydin province, 52 were rescued after the coast guard dispatched a unit to help the migrants struggling on rubber boats following the Greek pushback.

Fifty-seven others were rescued in Muğla province in the Marmaris district.

In addition, 54 migrants – 49 in northeastern Artvin province and five in northwestern Kırklareli – were held by local gendarmerie forces after entering the country illegally.

The migrants were referred to provincial migration offices and suspected human traffickers were arrested.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.