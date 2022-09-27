Turkish security forces detained 13 suspects while 11 others remain at large after operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on Tuesday. In three investigations based in the western province of Izmir and the capital Ankara, suspects have been detained or wanted.

In Izmir, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 16 suspects accused of being members of a secret network of the terrorist group within the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Counterterrorism police launched simultaneous raids in six provinces to capture the suspects in the early hours of Tuesday. Suspects include two former military officers, two active-duty soldiers and 12 former military cadets. They were former and serving members of Turkish Land Forces, Air Forces and Gendarmerie General Command. They were identified through their contacts with fellow FETÖ members via public payphones, a commonly employed method of the terrorist group seeking secrecy. Three wanted suspects remain at large.

In the capital Ankara, Chief Prosecutor’s Office said five people were wanted as part of an investigation into a network of infiltrators of FETÖ in the Foreign Ministry. The prosecutors said the suspects included two employees of the ministry who were still employed and two others who were expelled earlier after their ties with the terrorist group were revealed. Another suspect was linked to alleged fraud related to the 2015 exam for employee admission to the ministry. Suspects were users of Bylock, according to the prosecutors.

Bylock is the name of an encrypted messaging app developed and exclusively used by members of FETÖ for correspondence and relaying messages of the fugitive leader of the terrorist group Fetullah Gülen. Former members of the terrorist group had testified against wanted suspects, claiming they were involved in fraud by FETÖ to obtain questions and answers to civil servant exams and to gain access to bureaucratic institutions like Foreign Ministry. They were also in contact with fellow FETÖ members through public pay phones.

Also, in Ankara, the prosecutors ordered arrests of six suspects accused of being infiltrators of FETÖ in the Turkish Land Forces Command. Suspects included three active-duty soldiers. Authorities said they were in contact with so-called “civilian imams” of the terrorist group, a name given to non-military handlers of infiltrators in the army. Operations are underway in five provinces to capture the suspects.