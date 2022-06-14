The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was the target of a new round of operations on Tuesday in separate investigations across Turkey. Security forces arrested 53 suspects and a manhunt is underway to capture others with outstanding arrest warrants.

One investigation in the western province of Izmir focuses on the terrorist group’s infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). FETÖ is already implicated as the sole culprit of a coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 12 suspects in Izmir-based operations, and 11 among them were captured. The suspects are accused of running secret cells of FETÖ infiltrators in the army, as well as guiding young recruits in their infiltration process into military schools. Investigators say they worked as “handlers” for military cadets associated with FETÖ throughout their military career.

In the southern province of Mersin, authorities issued arrest warrants for 44 suspects and 42 among them were captured in operations in four provinces. The suspects are accused of links to the terrorist group and financing its activities, including giving financial support to people convicted of FETÖ membership.

Three separate investigations conducted by prosecutors in the capital Ankara culminated in arrest warrants for dozens of suspects. In one case, arrest warrants were issued for 59 suspects who were involved in fraud in several exams between 2011 and 2013, for the benefit of the terrorist group. Officials say they illegally obtained questions and answers to four separate exams for the selection and promotion of civil servants and distributed them to fellow FETÖ members. Wanted suspects include academics and public and private sector employees. Operations were underway in 29 provinces to capture the suspects.

Another operation based in the capital targeted 22 suspects who were involved in fraud in an exam for the promotion of noncommissioned officers of Turkish gendarmerie forces in 2013. They are accused of stealing questions and answers of exams and distributing them to FETÖ members. Also in Ankara, authorities issued arrest warrants for 17 suspects who were allegedly part of a secret network of FETÖ infiltrators in gendarmerie forces. The suspects were identified through their contacts with the terrorist group’s handlers for infiltrators. Among the wanted suspects were one colonel and two majors.