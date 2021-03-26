An Istanbul court on Friday handed down prison terms to former police chiefs, gendarmerie officers and others linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) for a cover-up related to the murder of the prominent Armenian Turkish journalist Hrant Dink. A separate trial will be held for FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen and 12 other fugitive defendants.

Ramazan Akyürek, former head of police intelligence, was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment on murder charges and an additional sentence of five years and seven months for destroying official documents in a charge related to the cover-up of intelligence tip-offs for murder. Verdicts on the other defendants are still being delivered.

A total of 76 defendants were on trial, but only six were in custody while others were released earlier pending trial. The court dropped charges against Celalettin Cerrah, who was the Istanbul police chief at the time of the murder, citing the statute of limitations. Charges against Sabri Uzun, a senior police intelligence official, were also dropped for the same reason.

Dink was shot dead on Jan. 19, 2007, outside the office of Agos, the newspaper where he served as editor-in-chief, in broad daylight on a busy street in Istanbul. Seventeen-year-old Ogün Samast was the sole gunman in the case and was sentenced to 22 years in prison as he was underage at the time of the murder. He was captured en route to his hometown in northern Turkey and two more suspects with ultranationalist motives were accused of helping him and motivating him to kill Dink.

Dink’s murder sparked public outrage in Turkey, with days of protests and solidarity rallies with the Armenian community. The journalist was known for his outspoken editorials that tried to end the outright hostile rhetoric he believed had “poisoned” relations between Turkey and Armenia and the Armenian community in Turkey. He was at the forefront of reconciliation efforts between the two communities at odds over the alleged genocide of Armenians during World War I by Ottoman forces.

The murder would have been a closed case if not for some new revelations and the insistence of Dink's family that a larger network was involved. Ultimately, former police chiefs linked to FETÖ were detained for covering up information on the murder.

The terrorist group was known for maintaining a network of infiltrators in law enforcement and the judiciary, which was largely exposed after FETÖ’s notorious coup attempt in December 2013. New investigations first discovered the connection of Ramazan Akyürek, then head of police intelligence, to the phone wiretaps of the judge who oversaw the trial into the murder. After prosecutors linked to the terrorist group were dismissed and taken off the case, a new probe was launched in 2014 into the role of public officials in the murder. Akyürek and Ali Fuat Yılmazer, another high-ranking official at the police’s intelligence department, were detained. Further arrests netted gendarmerie officials. The new indictment toward 26 defendants accused them of homicide, running a criminal organization and forging official documents related to the murder and the alleged cover-up of the murder, as well as hiding intelligence about a possible attack against Dink before his death.