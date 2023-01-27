Anti-smuggling operations were conducted in the Silivri district of Istanbul, and historical artifacts belonging to different historical periods were seized from several addresses in the district.

According to the information obtained, teams of Istanbul Police's Department of Anti-Smuggling Branch Directorate carried out raids in line with the "Opposition to the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets 2863, and Anti-Smuggling Law No. 5607."

Some 55 artifacts, including deer, fox, leopard furs, taxidermied animals, amphora jars, healing stones, wooden scales, rifles from the Republican era, icons of the Christian world, and various carcass heads and skulls were seized.

As a result of field and intelligence inputs, it was determined that historical artifacts belonging to the Byzantine and Ottoman periods were present at an address in Silivri.

In the operation, a suspect was detained in the raid in connection with the incident and an investigation was launched into the crimes in violation of the "Opposition to the Law on Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets 2863, and Anti-Smuggling Law No. 5607."

Court proceedings are currently underway.