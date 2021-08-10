An international operation, dubbed biggest against people profiting from artifact smuggling, nabbed 76 suspects and at least 4,122 artifacts, Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for 92 suspects, and the search was underway for 16 others. The operation dubbed “Anadolu” (Anatolia) spanned 30 provinces, as well as Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia.

A view of the artifacts seized in operations, in Adana, southern Turkey, Aug. 10, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage. This issue is crucial to a country home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year. The country also strives to repatriate artifacts smuggled abroad and either in renowned museums or private collections across the globe. In the past decade, it managed to bring 2,712 artifacts back from overseas.