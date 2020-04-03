The Istanbul Muftiate, the governing body of imams and mosques in the city, has mobilized 3,000 personnel to provide assistance to those in need due to restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul Mufti Mehmet Emin Maşalı said that 3,000 of their 11,000 personnel were allocated to collaborate with Vefa (Fidelity) social support groups, which were set up by the government across the country to address the needs of senior citizens confined to their homes.

“Apart from that, our personnel work in coordination with the 112 emergency call service, providing assistance to those seeking help,” he said.

Comprising of local governorate officials, police and gendarmerie units, the Vefa groups regularly pay visits to residences of the elderly and cater to their needs.

Senior citizens can also call police, gendarmerie and emergency hotlines, which have been established to assist with their shopping needs. Daily use items and medications are delivered to their doorstep. Those who need to withdraw their pensions from ATMs are accompanied by police officers outside and brought back home, while impoverished senior citizens are provided with cash aid. Teams set up by municipalities shop for groceries for the elderly upon request.

Maşalı also urged people to follow the government’s instructions and to spend most of their time indoors in a bid to curb the spread of the outbreak.

“People who go out should keep all negative impacts of their actions in their mind,” he noted.