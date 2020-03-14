Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu received world-renowned actor John Malkovich with both taking the necessary precautions amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Malkovich came to the meeting in Istanbul's Beyaz Köşk on Friday wearing protective medical gloves, while Imamoğlu offered the Oscar-nominated actor some cologne, a traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant.

However, traditionally in Turkey, hosts offer cologne to guests who use it to freshen up and wash their hands. Turks flocked to buy cologne to ward off the new virus, COVID-19, after Turkey confirmed its first case this week.

Malkovich told the mayor that he came to Istanbul to attend a number of artistic events and participate in a movie shoot. The actor added that he has previously visited Turkey, when he had a tour of the Turkish coast two years ago.

Later Friday, Malkovich took the stage at Lütfi Kırdar Anadolu Auditorium with the musical show "John Malkovich The Music Critic Show."