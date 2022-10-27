The growing problem of customers being charged illegal fees for parking in Istanbul continues to be debated by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and the public.

Parking is the prime convenience for customers visiting shopping malls located on the crowded streets of Istanbul. Thousands of people frequent shopping malls daily to visit stores, playgrounds, cinemas, markets and gyms. Parking lots in shopping centers are legally required to be free for the first three hours, but this courtesy is not practiced in many places across the city – and those who are not aware of the free parking rule will often not question the fees, even if they are charged for exceptionally short periods.

The city's chronic traffic jams and parking shortages have left the situation ripe for places to charge TL 30-TL 35 ($1.60-$1.90) to park for even just 30 minutes.

Consumer Confederation President Aydın Ağaoğlu pointed out that millions in illegal profit have been made from the unfair fees. "This is illegal and a violation of the rules. Additionally, these malls often announce different schemes to attract customers, such as, 'shop at our store, and earn a discount on the parking or earn free parking,'" Ağaoğlu said.

Explaining that all relevant businesses have to comply with the Transport Coordination Center (UKOME) decision, Ağaoğlu said: "Providing free parking is a legal responsibility because municipalities take into account the negative effects that shopping centers will add to the traffic density in the area when issuing these licenses. For this reason, they wanted to offer free parking services. People with a job can use the parking lot of the shopping center for free instead of parking on the side of the road and on the pavement."

However, consumers often do not know how to file complaints, Ağaoğlu pointed out. "If a complaint is made to the authorities via Alo 153, the municipal police can do their jobs. If the consumer does not complain, the official will be unaware of the issue and the practice will continue. The more consumers complain, the more penalties are applied. If the consumers put in a little effort, complain and seek their rights, this problem can be solved."

"You don't have to pay a fee. If you are pressured to pay, file a complaint and seek official help to solve this problem," he stressed.

"The inspections should be more frequent so the penalties act as a deterrent," Ağaoğlu said. "A separate fine should be applied for each vehicle that was issued a parking fee for less than three hours. The Ministry of Commerce and the municipalities are also authorized to implement this penalty."

The city's Department of Transportation has indeed received numerous complaints, especially from people shopping on the metropolis's European side.

Yiğit Türker, a resident of the city's crowded district Etiler, said he paid TL 30 for only half an hour.

Özlem Tütün, another resident, demanded that the parking fees be completely lifted, saying she recently had to pay TL 25 for one hour of parking at a shopping center.

"Normally, all of them should be free. They are running a business by making private parking spaces here and charging a fee. Unfortunately, we pay because we have to," she said.