Most of the ferry services were canceled for Wednesday due to the continuation of a strong southwester ("lodos") effect, read the announcement on Istanbul Şehir Hatları AŞ ("Istanbul City Lines")'s website.

Bostancı-Moda-Kadıköy-Kabataş, Bostancı-Karaköy-Kabataş, Maltepe-Adalar, Beşiktaş-Adalar, Avcılar-Bostancı, Avcılar-Bakırköy-Yenikapı-Kadıköy are among the ferry lines whose services are halted.

Reportedly, Aşiyan-Anadolu Hisarı-Küçüksu (ring line) did not function because of bad weather conditions as well.

According to the announcement on IDO's (Istanbul Seabuses) website, the service on the Bandırma-Yenikapı-Kadıköy line at 7:45 a.m local time was also suspended because of adverse weather.

Meanwhile, the roof of a three-story building fell right on the rails of the metro route halting the metro services between the Kestel and Arabayatağı neighborhoods because of the strong winds in Bursa on Wednesday morning. As reported, no one was injured after the incident and buses were sent to the area to provide transportation for citizens instead of the metro.

The Marmara region has been hit by a southwester since Tuesday morning, disrupting maritime traffic in the country's most populous city Istanbul and the northwestern province of Bursa. It is predicted that the southwester effect would decrease by Wednesday midnight.