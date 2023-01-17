The Marmara region has been hit by a southwester on Tuesday morning, resulting in cancellations of many ferry services for the next two days.

The Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) warned against falling trees, flying roofs, signboards, flue gas poisoning and disruptions in maritime transportation that may occur in the southwestern region, which will continue to be effective for the next two days.

The statement issued by AKOM stated: "The Marmara region has been under the influence of south-westerly winds (southwester) since this morning. It is expected that the 'Lodos' will be under the influence of a storm in Istanbul from 9 a.m. in the morning and will continue its effect until midnight tomorrow. It is speculated that the storm may accelerate to speeds of 80 kph (49.71 mph) in places such as Eyüp, Arnavutköy, Büyükçekmece, Silivri and Çatalca districts. The southwester will continue to disrupt lives for the next two days. Care and caution must be exercised owing to disruptions in transportation."

Gökçeada

Scheduled ferry services in Çanakkale's Bozcaada and Gökçeada districts in the North Aegean Sea have been canceled for Wednesday due to the storm. Gestas Marine Transport, which ferries passengers and vehicles on the Dardanelles and islands route, announced that the scheduled ferry services on Jan. 18 on Gökçeada and Bozcaada routes were canceled owing to the storm in the North Aegean Sea. As of Tuesday, ferry services were operational from Kabatepe to Gökçeada at 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the morning, and from Gökçeada to Kabatepe at 6 a.m. in the morning.

BUDO

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions, the Marmara Region of the General Directorate of Meteorology (BUDO) announced that some ferry services for Tuesday have been canceled.

The canceled BUDO ferry services are as follows: Bursa (Mudanya) - Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) at 7 a.m, Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) - Bursa (Mudanya) at 8:30 a.m., Bursa (Mudanya) - Istanbul at 9:30 a.m. (Eminönü/Sirkeci), Bursa (Mudanya) - Armutlu (Ihlas) at 9:30 a.m., Armutlu (Ihlas) - Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) at 10 a.m. and Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) - Bursa (Mudanya) at 10:30 a.m.