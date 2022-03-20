People living in Istanbul should be aware of the drought threat and save water, water sources expert Meriç Albay warned on Sunday.

According to the Istanbul University academic, the dam levels that rose thanks to the recent snowfall should not be an excuse to waste water.

“When we consider that 3 million cubic meters (mcm) of water are distributed to people in Istanbul each day, it means that we have enough reserves for only nine months,” he said.

The recent snowfall and rain have upped levels in 10 dams that feed the city as total reserves hit nearly 757 mcm. The total capacity of Istanbul's dams stands at 868.60 mcm.

The Istrancalar and Kazandere dams hit the jackpot, while Ömerli Dam, which meets the majority of Istanbul’s water needs, touched the 91.1% capacity mark.

The ratio hit 80.6% at Alibey Dam, while Büyükçekmece Dam stood at 88.6% as Darlık Dam had a water level just shy of a 100%. Sazlıdere Dam had the lowest reserves, with 61%.

Albay also added that children need to be taught water waste awareness starting as early as preschool.

Decreasing water levels is a concern for Turkey’s most populated city, which faces a future water shortage.

The threat of drought looms large in big cities, where water levels have diminished in recent years.

The government readied an action plan when faced with the prospect of an imminent drought and aims to introduce measures to promote more efficient use of water and decrease the amount of water being used from underground dams.

The city's water supply can also vary due to high temperatures.

Ankara drafted an action plan against drought, which was expected to come into force at the beginning of 2021. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top officials had repeatedly warned of the need to use water carefully and highlighted the need for a more efficient water management system.

The new action plan aims to introduce measures to increase the efficient use of water and curb the decline in water resources in underground dams. Around 150 dams will be built in line with the plan to prevent the vaporization of underground water.

Dams will be built where water conservation is needed and each is expected to cost up to TL 10 million (around $1.2 million). An underground dam is a structure designed to intercept or obstruct the natural flow of groundwater through an aquifer and provide storage for water. Collected water can be used to irrigate areas just above the surface and for agriculture. The plan also includes an underground irrigation system that will save at least 40% of water resources in any given area.

The municipalities will be supported in their infrastructure projects to replace old water pipes that cause water to be wasted. The plan also includes a public awareness campaign to encourage more efficient water use for daily needs like bathing.