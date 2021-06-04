A huge telecommunications tower was inaugurated last week on Istanbul's Asian side.

Aside from its practical use for TV and radio broadcasts, the Çamlıca Tower also has a cafe, restaurant and a couple of observation decks. Authorities expect the structure, which bears the title of Istanbul's tallest, to become a popular tourist attraction.

So here's what a tourist might need to know about the Çamlıca Tower.

A visitor takes a photo at an observation deck at the Çamlıca Tower in Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey, June 1, 2021.

Where is it and how to get there

The tower is located on the Çamlıca Hill in the district of Üsküdar. Being one of the highest natural points in Istanbul, the hill is a popular visitor attraction among both locals and foreigners.

The tower is located a short cab ride away from the nearest Acıbadem or Altunizade metrobus stations and the Bulgurlu metro station.

The general manager of PTT Kule, which runs the tower, Ahmet Selami Söğüt said there also will be bus transfers from Acıbadem, Altunizade, Bulgurlu and even the neighboring Çamlıca Mosque.

The view of the Bosporus, the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and the city skyline from an observation deck at the Çamlıca Tower, in the Üsküdar district, Istanbul, Turkey, June 1, 2021.

Prices and working hours

Full priced ticket for locals will cost TL 60 ($6.9) and TL 120 for foreign tourists, while discounted ticket is TL 30.

Express pass, which will allow visitors to skip the queue, will cost TL 100 for locals and TL 200 for foreigners.

The tower will be open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be closed Sundays.

The Çamlıca Tower is seen illuminated at the night in Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey, May 29, 2021.

Çamlıca Tower facts

The tower is 369 meters (1,211 feet) tall and stands 583.5 meters above main sea level.

The tower's 39th and 40th floors house a cafe and a restaurant, while the observation decks are set up on the 33rd and 34th floors.

The tower also features exhibition spaces and a panoramic elevator.

Officials expect to draw some 4 million or more visitors annually to the tower.