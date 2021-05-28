Taksim Mosque in Istanbul’s eponymous square was opened on Friday by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marking an end to countless efforts and legal challenges to build it in the secular but Muslim-majority country.

The mosque, whose construction began in 2017, is the first of its kind in Taksim Square, which has a perimeter dotted with churches. Its size dwarfs nearby, small Ottoman-era mosques and it has a capacity that allows 4,000 people to perform prayers at the same time.

Taksim Mosque looks over its namesake square, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 27, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Situated on one corner of the square visited by millions and a gateway to renowned Istiklal Avenue, the mosque is located across from the Atatürk Cultural Center, a new venue under construction that will have an opera house and other cultural venues. To its west lies Gezi Park, which was at the center of notorious riots back in 2013.

The mosque was built with a “top-down” architecture system, described as the only mosque in Turkey built with this technique. Thus, no deep ground excavation was required and the area around the mosque was preserved. The place fuses traditional mosque architecture with modern touches inspired by architectural features of 19th-century buildings in the Beyoğlu district. The mosque also hosts a cultural center where exhibitions will be held. A 2,950-square-meter (31,753-square-foot) area is open for worship. The mosque, built on an area of about 16,000 square meters, also houses a 163-car parking lot.

Designed by two Turkish architects in the art deco style, the triple-story mosque was financed by three brothers who own a prominent construction company.