A Liberian national, identified as A.S.K., died after committing suicide by jumping from Istanbul International Airport's departure area from a height of about 25 meters (82.02 feet).

The incident happened in front of Gate No. 2 at Istanbul Airport's domestic passenger entrance at midday.

The Liberian national, along with his wife and two children, entered the domestic departures terminal of the airport by taxi, then unexpectedly stepped out and jumped from a height of 25 meters in front of his wife and kids, according to reports.

He died after falling on the concrete floor. The dead body was transported to the forensic institute for analysis after police and paramedics were called to the site. A police inquiry into the incident has started.