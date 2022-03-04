Firefighters rushed to the scene as a fire broke out in a section of the Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul early Friday. Crews from the fire departments of Beşiktaş and Beyoğlu near the palace put out the fire in a short time while cooling efforts and an investigation are underway.
Media outlets reported that the fire erupted at a carpentry workshop where historic artifacts are restored and stemmed from a compressor used there.
Dolmabahçe is among “newest” Ottoman palaces on Istanbul’s European side. Situated on the coast of Bosporus, the palace opened in 1856 and serves as a museum today. The third largest Ottoman palace in Istanbul, Dolmabahçe, which received its name from “dolma” (filled-in – in reference to land reclaimed from the sea for construction) covers an area of 250,000 square meters. It was the last palace used by Ottoman sultans and was also the last abode of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey who died in a room of the palace after a long bout of illness in 1938.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.