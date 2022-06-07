Most people use them but few like them. Istanbul's taxis were the subject of a survey of which the results were published Tuesday. The survey shows that 77% of participants are dissatisfied with taxis but surprisingly, it is not the reckless behavior of drivers that annoyed them.

Instead, interviewees mostly complain about high taxi fees and uncertainty about future fares. Safety was another concern for people interviewed by the Konda survey company when it comes to taxis. Four out of every five people also said the city of more than 15 million people needs more taxis so that services will be improved while nine out of every 10 people said the government should introduce new regulations for taxis. The decision to increase the number of taxis lies with local municipalities, with such a move by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) pitting it against taxi drivers and owners who claim the city has enough taxis.

Since April, the cheapest fare for taxis on a short-distance route is TL 28 ($1.67), after a 40% rise in prices. The rise came amid a hike in gasoline prices.

According to the survey conducted in Istanbul, some 5 million people take taxis in the city while those who prefer not to take them cite high prices as the main reason. A small fraction of people says they avoid taking taxis due to safety concerns.

Most people believe an update to the taxi system could resolve most problems related to the services. The majority of them view taxi apps as a way to achieve it. Apps are helpful in determining the correct route to reach one's destination and calculating estimated fees beforehand, also offering the option to pay by credit card. A handful of apps are currently available for hitching a taxi ride in Istanbul.