Turkish Airlines (THY) and its subsidiary budget carrier AnadoluJet announced cancellations of dozens of flights for Thursday to and from Istanbul over anticipated heavy snowfall.

The press office of THY said in a statement quoted by the Anadolu Agency (AA) that 205 flights were canceled from Istanbul Airport as well as Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the city's Asian side based on the decision of an emergency committee.

The statement said 185 flights were canceled to and from the Istanbul Airport, including 114 domestic and 71 international flights. AnadoluJet canceled 20 domestic flights from Sabiha Gökçen Airport. The statement also warned of the possibility of more cancellations while THY urged passengers to check the latest flight status before their flights.

Istanbul, which struggled with heavy snowfall and blizzards in January that ground life to a halt for two days, will be hit by a new cold spell starting late Wednesday, according to weather forecasts. The snowfall is expected to continue for at least four days and experts warn that it would be as dense as it was in January.