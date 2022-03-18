A new round of snowfall, which hit Istanbul late Thursday and is expected to continue throughout the weekend, has led to flight cancellations.

Turkey's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), has canceled 100 flights scheduled for Saturday. "Due to the bad weather conditions, 100 flights scheduled for March 19 to and from Istanbul were canceled, including 80 flights at Istanbul Airport and 20 at Sabiha Gökçen Airport,” the airlines said in a statement. Sabiha Gökçen Airport is Istanbul's main air hub on the city's Asian side.

Snowfall is not expected to be strong as it was last week or in January when it brought daily life to a halt but the authorities already took precautions. Istanbul Governorate announced that all public and private schools were closed due to snowfall on Friday while pregnant and disabled civil servants have been put on administrative leave for the day. City's Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu had advised the city's residents to refrain from driving on Friday and take mass transit instead, in a bid to reduce the traffic from worsening amid the snow.