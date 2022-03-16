Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) warned that the Marmara region, where Turkey’s most populated city Istanbul is located, will be exposed to a new cold front with precipitation starting Thursday.

Heavy rainfall combined with occasional snowfall will hit the region. The cold and rainy spells will bear down on a wider area from Edirne in the northwest to Sakarya in the east of the region, according to TSMS. A wave of snowfall is forecast for Friday. Istanbul will see occasional snowfall until next Tuesday but experts expect it to be lower in force compared to last week’s snowy episode for the city.

Istanbul was hit by four days of snowfall which receded only on Monday. It was not as strong as two days of precipitation which brought life to a halt in the metropolis in January but occasionally disrupted the traffic.

TSMS also warned of a nationwide cold and rainy spell starting in the middle of next week.

The warm spring weather will also skip other big cities. Sporadic snowfall is forecast for the capital Ankara starting from Thursday, with temperatures sharply dropping below seasonal normal throughout the week. Istanbul will also see temperatures below seasonal norms in the same period. The country’s third-largest province Izmir will have its share of prolonged winter but no snowfall is expected. Weather will be cloudy with sporadic rainfall in the province throughout the week according to TSMS data.