The increased demand for summerhouses in resort towns for the ongoing 17-day lockdown left the market for rental houses nearly empty in Turkey's Aegean resort towns Kuşadası and Didim ahead of summer while sending prices skyrocketing.

Osman Coşkun, the chairman of the Didim Real Estate Brokers Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday that they are flooded with rental house inquiries, especially from those living in large cities.

"Due to intense demand on daily, weekly, monthly and infinite rentals, we have almost no rental houses in hand. During this period, people prefer places where they can be more comfortable. Price increases compared to last year also hit 50%," Coşkun said.

Summerhouses are neatly arranged in Aydın province, western Turkey, May 1, 2021. (AA Photo)

He also warned against scams that also went on the rise, advising customers not to put down payments before actually visiting the place.

Alaattin Durmaz, the head of the provincial chamber of contractors and real estate brokers of western Aydın province, underlined the effect of a slowdown in construction on prices.

Millions of Turks are assumed to have departed from large cities for resort towns, hometowns or rural areas ahead of the strict lockdown that began on Thursday, April 29, and lasts until Monday, May 17.